Biden: Memorial Day Means Honoring The Fight For Democracy

President Joe Biden took a moment during his Memorial Day remarks Monday to mention voting rights. You know, the thing that each of us has and that makes us a democracy, so long as Republicans and their devotion to Trump's big lie doesn't destroy it. Biden was more subtle than that, of course. He said, "Democracy thrives when the infrastructure of democracy is strong, when people have the right to vote freely and fairly and conveniently." Biden was more explicit in remarks reported in The Texas Tribune: “Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote. It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year — and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans." “It’s wrong and un-American,” Biden said. “In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote.” Biden's full remarks are below: [embed eid="45648" /]

