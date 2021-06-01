Blue America Supports Nina Turner For OH-11

Articles

Tuesday, 01 June 2021

Today Blue America is endorsing a proven and effective champion of the working class and of all people who are oppressed, the great Nina Turner. And when have you ever heard me use the word "great" to describe a candidate Blue America is endorsing? Nina really is. You want to see a more functional progressive movement inside Congress? I'm counting on Nina. This Blue America 2022 congressional thermometer is how you can contribute to her campaign. Just tap on it; it's a hot link. Ohio's 11th congressional district is extremely gerrymandered and misshapen-- a D+30 district that was drawn by the Republican legislature to scoop up as many likely Democratic voters in the region as possible, making OH-14, OH-16 and OH-07 safe for Republicans. Trump lost OH-11 in a landslide-- 19.2%.

