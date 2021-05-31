Plan B: House Democrats To Move On With Their Own Congressional Probe Into 1/6

Articles

Published on Monday, 31 May 2021

House Democrats say they're going to move ahead with their own internal congressional probes, possibly with the creation of a select committee focused on the violence of the day and any role played by Trump. Via The Hill: House Democrats, behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), are vowing to charge ahead with internal congressional probes of their own, a process now more likely to include the creation of a select committee focused solely on the violence that day — and any role former President Trump played in instigating it. Democrats had dangled the select committee as a kind of last resort — an unsubtle warning that investigations would proceed even if Republicans prevented the formation of an independent panel, modeled on the bipartisan 9/11 commission, to examine the violent events of Jan. 6. With Senate Republicans voting Friday to sink the outside investigation with a filibuster, Democrats say they have little choice but to move on to a Plan B. “Using the filibuster to cover up the truth about Jan. 6 is a scandalous abuse of power that should bring the filibuster to an immediate and long overdue end. Until that happens, we will now have to move forward without the Senate to figure out how to create the nonpartisan, objective investigation into the events and causes of Jan. 6 that America deserves,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who served as Democrats’ top prosecutor in Trump’s second impeachment trial, told The Hill.

