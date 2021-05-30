Kurtz Whitewashes Taylor Greene's 'Little' Anti-Semitic Remarks

Articles

Sunday, 30 May 2021

Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday seemed to excuse anti-Semitic remarks made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and instead blamed the media for "encouraging" her. "The media are pounding Marjorie Taylor Greene once again and the Georgia congresswoman is giving them plenty of ammunition," Kurtz said. "Here's the media question. Are journalists encouraging Marjorie Taylor Greene by giving so much coverage to remarks that even some top Republicans find to be outrageous -- and that's how she gets attention?" Susan Ferrechio of the Washington Examiner responded by accusing both parties of engaging in a "labeling war." "The media loves that kind of conflict," she said. "Those make great stories when you talk about conflict between parties and within parties. And Marjorie Taylor Greene is a case of both. She has divided the Republican Party." "That's a danger to the party to have them identified with someone who tries to bring up the Holocaust to compare it to anything in the United States," she added. Kurtz, however, urged Ferrechio to focus on the media.

