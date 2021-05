Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 17:30 Hits: 1

The president's budget details his ambitious (and costly) plans to invest in infrastructure and the social safety net — the likes of which the country hasn't seen in decades.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/28/1000843544/biden-proposes-a-huge-hike-in-government-spending-in-a-6-trillion-budget