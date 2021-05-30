Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021

I was taught in elementary school to never use an Oxford comma. It was not until I was an adult that I learned I'd been educated into one side of a great grammatical debate, or even that what I was being told to NOT use was called the Oxford comma. I was simply taught that when lists were written out in a sentence, they went, "A, B and C." *shrug* That's how I did it. It's what Mrs. Dounay taught me. I've since changed my ways, as I have since Mrs. Seigel, my typing teacher in 7th grade instilled the dogma of two spaces after typing a period. I'm flexible in thought that way. It sure is fun, though, to participate in the debate that still rages on. And always remember to use the Oxford comma, kids. pic.twitter.com/m6X1Mq95dR — agustina vergara cid (@agustinavcid) May 28, 2021 I'm a staunch supporter of the Oxford Comma but I'm more of a supporter of the theory that Harry Reid was also a secret member of Blink 182, therefore: pic.twitter.com/t1K1Fq3xQq — Milton Lawson (@citizenmilton) May 29, 2021

