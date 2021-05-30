GOP Rep. McCaul Reads Talking Points Defending Benghazi Hypocrisy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 15:13 Hits: 8

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas repeatedly referred to what appeared to be written talking points on Sunday when he was asked why he supported multiple Benghazi investigations but opposes a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. During an interview on CNN's State of the Union program, host Jake Tapper said that he was "surprised" that McCaul voted against the Jan. 6 commission. Tapper observed that McCaul had supported investigations in 2014 following the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi. "I agreed with you then but I wonder why you don't have the same feeling about this commission?" Tapper asked. "It was a dark day in American history," McCaul said, appearing to glance down at his notes. "I was the first one to call for a DOJ investigation into this. In essence, I view this not as an overview of policy like the 9/11 Commission did. It's a criminal investigation, a criminal case." McCaul read his notes as he continued: "In my judgment, that properly falls within the purview of the Department of Justice where I worked for many years rather than a politically appointed commission." The Texas lawmaker said that he wants "all the answers to what happened on Jan. 6" to come from the Justice Department.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/michael-mccaul-Jake-Tapper