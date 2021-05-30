'All We Have Left Is Rand Paul': Russian State TV

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russian state television complained over the weekend that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is the only American lawmaker who supports Russia's agenda following former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election. Russian media analyst Julia Davis flagged the remarks on Twitter. "Now that Tulsi Gabbard is gone, all we have left is Rand Paul," one of the panelists was quoted as saying. Panelists on #Russia's state TV bemoan the lack of pro-Russian Congressmen/Senators: "Now that Tulsi Gabbard is gone, all we have left is Rand Paul." pic.twitter.com/7AMKWNtJxP — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) May 29, 2021 But many commenters noted that other Republican lawmakers -- like Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) -- have been known to repeat Russian talking points. Read some of the responses to Davis's tweet below. Can you name the Russian handler of these to GOP agents?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/rand-paul-russian-state-TV

