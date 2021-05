Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 11:43 Hits: 1

A convicted crime boss in exile is taking on Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdo─čan as well as his cabinet in the regular release of videos accusing them of corruption.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/29/1001521976/organized-crime-boss-explosive-allegations-shake-turkish-politics