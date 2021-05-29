Idaho Governor Rescinds Anti-Mask Mandate

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 16:48 Hits: 6

So what do you when your Governor is out of town and you're the acting Governor as his Lt. Governor, you two don't exactly see eye-to-eye on much of anything, and you've already announced a primary challenge to him? Well, if you're Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and you're a full-blown nutjob anyway you pull a stunt like this. Source; CBS2, Boise BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little denounced Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin's executive order Friday saying it was an "irresponsible abuse of power." Little was out of the state on Thursday which provided McGeachin the ability to become acting governor. She used that power to sign an executive order prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions, including public schools, to enforce mask mandates. Little signed another executive order when he returned Friday restoring control for local entities to enforce mask mandates. "The action that took place was an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt," Little said. "Taking the earliest opportunity to act solitarily on a highly politicized, polarizing issue without conferring with local jurisdictions, legislators, and the sitting Governor is, simply put, an abuse of power."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/idaho-governor-mask-mandate