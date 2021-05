Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 11:01 Hits: 5

GOP politics in Ohio has changed in the Trump era. And a trip to the state reveals some mixed views among Republicans about the outsized influence Trump retains in the state.

(Image credit: Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/29/1001214706/much-of-ohio-is-trump-country-and-that-complicates-things-for-the-gop