Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), one of the few GOP senators who supports the proposed bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) late Thursday night for obstructing the commission.

