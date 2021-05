Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 00:15 Hits: 8

Republicans in the U.S. Senate voted Friday to block legislation that would create a panel to investigate the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential election victory over Donald Trump. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has more.

Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/senate-blocks-push-bipartisan-commission-investigate-capitol-breach-4701891