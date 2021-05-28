TN Store Owner Sells Yellow Stars That Say 'Not Vaccinated'

Articles

Shabbat shalom. I'm firing this off with less than one hour before I record the podcast I do with Karoli and another savvy political commentator, Donna Schwartz Mills for MOMocrats, so forgive me if it's a little all over the place, but Jesus Christ on a goddamn cracker, what have we here? NASHVILLE — Hatworks is literally selling Jewish stars that say “Not Vaccinated” — out here making MTG look tame This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (615) 678-5690 pic.twitter.com/11fN9eS5gX — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 28, 2021 What we have here isn't (only) ignorance, though one can tell by her vacant expression she's got that in spades. What's here isn't (only) stupidity, though from her brazenness, one can see it's something on which she thrives. What's in this monstrous photo isn't (only) anti-Semitism on steroids, though the details of the sticker, from the frayed edges to the pride with which she declares "strong adhesive back!" certainly call to mind a designer suffering from a certain kind of medication-induced rage. No, what we have here is the mainstream Republican party. Sit with that for a moment. Main-f*cking-stream.

