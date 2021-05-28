January 6 Commission Filibustered To Death, Manchin 'Distressed'

Articles

Here is Exhibit A for blowing up the filibuster: Amy Coney Barrett is on the Supreme Court with a bare mininum in the Senate, but we can't get an independent commission to investigate an attack on our democracy on January 6th because of the ancient and very stupid filibuster. You might think that any official sworn to uphold the United States Constitution would see this vote as a slam-dunk in light of the fact that armed extremists, fueled by incendiary words from the former "President" of the United States overran THEIR CHAMBER in an effort to change the outcome of the 2020 election. You would be wrong. 9 Republicans were conveniently not present for the vote. 2 Democrats were also not present, one of whom had reasons and should have had the space to skip the vote without it being so close. The other one I will address separately later. 35 Republicans voted against an independent investigation of an effort to destroy our democracy and erode the fundamental underpinnings of our Constitution. "Move on!" those 35 say. "It's no big deal, it was no insurrection at all!" They want to rewrite history and sweep it all under the rug because they know their own extremism, corruption and lust for power will be exposed to all the people. 2 Democrats and 9 Republicans skipped the vote altogether. They were: Marsha Blackburn, Roy Blunt, Mike Braun, retiring senator Richard Burr, James Inhofe, Patty Murray, Jim Risch, Mike Rounds, Richard Shelby, Kyrsten Sinema, and retiring senator Pat Toomey.

