Joy Ann Reid: Teach Truth About Race

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 21:00 Hits: 4

We don't often run a video here at Crooks and Liars with a transcript and little else, but on Thursday night Joy Ann Reid said everything that needed to be said about the white right-wing freakout over the teaching of American history in 2021. Listen. JOY ANN REID: We in America are having this big debate right now about history, and fundamental to that debate is a question. What is history for? What is its purpose? The answer is that is, "it depends." History, as John Meacham has said on this show, can either be a bedtime story meant to buck up your patriotism and make you feel good, or it can be a lesson, a caution, and an instruction on how to avoid the perils of the past and how to achieve repair. When it comes to the racial history of this country, there's a real fight going on. Lots of Americans, particularly on the right, want the bedtime story. They're insisting on it, and so they're in a knockdown, drag out fight to shut down intellectual pursuits like critical race theory which simply asks how our racial history intersects with the construction of our laws, or journalistic historical reckonings like The 1619 Project.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/joy-ann-reid-rights-freakout-over-teaching