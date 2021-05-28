GQP Can't Quit TraitorTrump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 12:00 Hits: 1

According to a report in Politico, TraitorTrump is giving Republicans heartburn over his resolve to run again in 2024. Here's how they frame things: TraitorTrump being determined to run, and scaredy-cat GQPers clutching their worry beads over such a thing: Trump is confiding in allies that he intends to run again in 2024 with one contingency: that he still has a good bill of health, according to two sources close to the former president. That means Trump is going to hang over the Republican Party despite its attempts to rebrand during his exile and its blockade of a Trump-centric investigation into January’s insurrection. But of course he wants to run again, if only for that sweet, sweet immunity from prosecution. The thing is, it's unlikely he will be able to unless he can run the clock on pending New York indictments: And amid news that the Manhattan district attorney has convened a grand jury that could decide to indict Trump, other executives working for him or the business itself, Trump publicly signaled this week that he’s considering another run. But he may face skepticism from surprising corners of the GOP, as some Republicans who supported him consistently during his presidency have mixed opinions about the possibility of a Trump 2024 campaign, according to interviews with 20 Republicans in both the House and Senate. Get a load of the mealy-mouthed statements Republicans are oozing.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/gqp-cant-quit-traitortrump