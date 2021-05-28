Matt Gaetz Wants To Use 'Second Amendment' Option Against Silicon Valley

Articles

Rep Matt Gaetz, who is embroiled in a sex scandal at the moment, ranted at a Dalton rally, where he threatened Silicon Valley with an armed response one day after a massacre took place in San Jose. There was just a mass shooting in San Jose, California leaving 8 people dead Wednesday morning only a few miles from Silicon Valley, and this cretin is calling for an armed assault on that very place. All because Traitor Trump got booted off Twitter for spreading lies and election fraud conspiracies? It's all part of Gaetz' trolling performance to whip up anger and hatred instead of acting like an actual Congressman. Silicon Valley can't cancel this [MAGA] movement or this rally or this congressman, he said. "We have a 2nd amendment in this country and I THINK WE HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO USE IT!" Gaetz shouted at an America First conference in Georgia. This is disgusting and despicable. The quicker he gets locked up the better.

