Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 13:35 Hits: 0

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), who served as an impeachment manager in the first impeachment of ex-President Donald Trump, warned on Wednesday night that failing to investigate the Capitol insurrection that Trump incited would be dangerous.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/uoVE7beJzNs/dem-warns-of-danger-of-ignoring-insurrection-as-gop-preps-to-kill-jan-6-commission