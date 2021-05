Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 15:33 Hits: 0

A group of GOP senators made the cynical and likely futile move on Thursday of responding to President Biden’s infrastructure plan with a proposal that accounts for around a tenth of the spending that the White House has proposed.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/-Zvre1P-rIg/gop-infrastructure-counter-offer-biden