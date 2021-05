Articles

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) signaled frustration with her Republican colleagues, who appear poised to block legislation forming a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack as soon as Thursday night.Murkowski, speaking to a group of reporters, pushed...

