'Shameless! Joe Biden Pokes Fun At GOPers Touting Aid They Voted Against

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 23:11 Hits: 8

President Joe Biden highlighted the hypocrisy of GOP lawmakers Thursday for trying to take credit for passage of the American Rescue Plan after every single congressional Republican voted against the popular law. In classic Biden form, the president chided those lawmakers with a chuckle as he pulled out a list of their names during an event to promote his American Jobs Plan in Cleveland, Ohio. "I'm not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list of how back in their districts they're bragging about the rescue plan," Biden said to laughter, after touring Cuyahoga Community College. "I mean, some people have no shame," he added, flashing a wide grin. Though Biden didn't actually name names, he held up the list for the cameras full well knowing the media would name them for him. And so they did: Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, and Reps. Kevin McCarthy of California, Elise Stefanik of New York, Beth Van Duyne of Texas, Greg Pence of Indiana, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Troy Balderson of Ohio, Anthony Gonzales of Ohio, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Alex Mooney of West Virginia, Lee Zeldin of New York, and Andrew Garbarino of New York. Names on here: Sen. Wicker, Reps. McCarthy, Stefanik, Van Duyne, Pence, Herrera Beutler, Balderson, Gonzales, Cawthorn, Mooney, Zeldin, Garbarino https://t.co/qqwsTPo6yN

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/joe-biden-shames-gop