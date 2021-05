Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 09:11 Hits: 0

Senate Republicans are expected to filibuster a bipartisan bill to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/27/1000780743/move-to-probe-capitol-attack-expected-to-be-blocked-by-senate-gop