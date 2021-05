Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 18:45 Hits: 0

The mother of a Capitol Police officer who died as a result of the Jan. 6 insurrection is asking to meet with Republican senators ahead of a vote on whether to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the incident.According to a scheduling...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555568-mother-of-brian-sicknick-asking-to-meet-gop-senators-before-jan-6-vote