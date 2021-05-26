AZ GOPers Target Dem SoS Hobbs—And Hobbs Only—In Mad Dash To Rewrite Election Rules

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
Arizona Republicans are looking to put an end to the state’s top election official’s ability to defend election laws in court. Recently added language to the state's budget package, which could be passed by the legislature as soon as this week, deprives Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of any role in elections-related litigation. The bill rests that authority solely with the state’s attorney general, who currently is a Republican, Mark Brnovich.
