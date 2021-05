Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 19:29 Hits: 1

David Chipman, President Biden’s nominee for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), said at his confirming hearing Wednesday he supports banning the AR-15.A Senate panel vetted Chipman, along with other nominees...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555592-atf-nominee-tells-lawmakers-he-supports-ar-15-ban