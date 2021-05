Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 16:23 Hits: 3

Karine Jean-Pierre is the first Black spokeswoman to take questions from the White House podium since the 1990s.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/26/1000510798/karine-jean-pierre-is-the-1st-black-woman-in-decades-to-brief-white-house-press