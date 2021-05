Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 20:39 Hits: 10

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, says he'll sign a bill removing one of his state's last big gun restrictions. The measure would allow residents to carry handguns without training or a background check.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/26/1000616915/texans-may-soon-be-allowed-to-carry-handguns-without-training-or-a-background-ch