Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 20:39 Hits: 9

After some European countries blocked access to Belarusian airlines after officials arrested an opposition journalist on a commercial flight, NPR asks an expert about Putin's support for Belarus.

(Image credit: Maxim Guchek/Getty Images )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/26/1000616868/belarus-puts-the-whole-world-on-notice-russia-and-west-respond