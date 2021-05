Articles

The U.S. intelligence community is investigating the potential origins of the coronavirus, including the possibility that it emerged as a result of a lab accident in Wuhan, China.

(Image credit: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/26/1000642995/biden-asks-u-s-intel-to-push-for-stronger-conclusions-on-the-coronavirus-origins