Karen Fann, Arizona Senate's president, put her truly dizzying intellect on display in an interview she couldn't escape granted CNN's Kyung Lah. According to John Berman, Fann had turned down a dozen requests for interview. Thankfully, Lah was able to keep up with Fann's lightning logic and highlight her deep-seated integrity with regard to unicorns and teapots that circle the sun. FANN: I don't know what's legit, what isn't legit, but why wouldn't we answer those questions? LAH: You're questioning democracy. FANN: No. I'm questioning the integrity of the election system. LAH: Which is the backbone of the democracy. FANN: That's right. Which means we should have full, 100% confidence in our democracy, and in our election system. See what I mean? Lah goes on to explain to Fann the problematic nature of disproving conspiracy theories, or proving negatives. Fann, bless her coal black heart, thinks she's grasping it. "If I have to, yes, why wouldn't we? If somebody says something is out there, I would love to be able to say, 'That's not true, guys,'" said Fann. See? She's really on the side of TRUTH! Fann then tries to give Lah a taste of her own truth-serum, asking her if LAH was positive every single vote in Arizona pure.

