Greene Deletes Retweet Calling McCarthy 'Moron', 'Feckless C**t'

Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021

It occurs to me that Greene is probably the true heir to Trump's Twitter legacy, retweeting rude and offensive content, only to delete it later when it was pointed out how rude and offensive it truly was. In this instance though, calling Kevin McCarthy a "feckless c**t" seems almost charitable, but I digress. Greene deleted her retweet soon after. Soon enough for the world to see it though, of course. Source: Daily Mail Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thanked a supporter for calling GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy a 'moron' and a 'feckless c***' in a tweet she then deleted. A Twitter user called Simple Patriot responded to McCarthy condemning Greene for comparing COVID restrictions to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust by saying: 'Look you moron, nobody supported Israel in their recent conflict with Hamas more than MTG. Her analogy may not have been perfect but seriously you need to get a grip you feckless c****. Pelosi is the villain here'. Greene shared the tweet and wrote: 'Thank you for seeing the truth and how much I support Israel and stand against the left's support for Hamas.' As picked up by Aaron Blake, via Raw Story.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/marjorie-taylor-greene-deletes-her-retweet