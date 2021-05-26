Idaho GOP Rep Who Doxxed Rape Survivor Says *She's* The Victim

Articles

State Rep. Priscilla Giddings, Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, who doxxed a rape victim, claims she's the victim and not the teenager she outed. During a town hall meeting at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, Giddings cried to the audience that, “I will not be muzzled!” Giddings told the room filled with about 80 people that since she shared a Redoubt article with both a picture and the name of the survivor in a rape case "she has recently received more than 200 nasty e-mail threats against her and her family, “all for sticking up for my conservative values.'" Conservative values now mean outing teenage rape victims to defend people she supports in politics. Gotcha. The man who she compared to Brett Kavanaugh is Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R-Lewiston) who resigned in April during a two-day ethics hearing about allegations he raped a nineteen-year-old girl.

