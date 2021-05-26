Republican Governors Association Kicks Out My Pillow Guy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 15:57 Hits: 9

The clearly deranged Mike Lindell, who is facing a massive lawsuit for spreading voter fraud conspiracies, was thrown out of the Republican Governors Association conference in Tennessee on Tuesday. Politico reported, "An RGA official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday night that Lindell tried to join transportation for members-only for a dinner at the Tennessee Governor's Mansion and was denied. The person added: “These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member.” Lindell told Steve Bannon that he planned to confront Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, about his voter fraud claims. It appears a lot of crazy is allowed to be part of the GOP, but some crazy isn't. EXCLUSIVE: My news team was able to get a shot of Mike Lindell being thrown out of a Republican governor's meeting. pic.twitter.com/pF7usrGfuB — ????️‍????NOT Shu of the Deep State™????️‍???? (@DeepState_Shu2) May 26, 2021

