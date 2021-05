Articles

Tuesday, 25 May 2021

A federal judge reportedly dismissed an indictment charging Steve Bannon — who served as former President Trump's White House chief strategist and was granted a last-minute pardon by Trump — with defrauding pro-Trump We Build the Wall donors on Tuesday, according to The New York Daily News and Washington Post

