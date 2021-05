Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:29 Hits: 3

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised more aid for the Palestinians and continued support for Israel as he follows up in the region during the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/25/1000273967/blinken-has-promised-more-aid-for-palestinians-continued-support-for-israel