January 6th Was The Result Of Years Of Planning -- By Republicans

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 02:00 Hits: 2

In the shadow of Jan. 6, every interview with a Republican official has become an exercise in futility. Some, like Sen. Ron Johnson, are straightforward in endorsing lies about election fraud in the face of not just no evidence, but mountains of contrary evidence. Others, like every single other Republican senator and 90% of Republicans in the House, tiptoes along a pretense of accepting the outcome of the election, but still pretending that there’s something “right” about continuing to support the exact same conspiracy theories that led to camo-wearing insurgents smearing excrement through the halls of Congress. Attempts to pin down any of these Republicans can be entertaining for the levels and techniques of question-dodging on display. But they’re also infuriating. Because:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/january-6th-was-result-years-planning