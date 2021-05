Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 11:23 Hits: 0

The Justice Department's response is an early test of how it will handle questionable activity by previous leaders in the department — and former President Donald Trump.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/25/997523749/doj-moves-to-block-full-memo-on-trump-obstruction-decision-from-release