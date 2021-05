Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 11:33 Hits: 7

After failing to overturn the 2020 election results, several of the GOP's chief purveyors of election fraud conspiracy theories have decided they want to be running the show in their states next time around, according to Politico. Effectively, if you can't beat 'em, position yourself to cheat. So a handful have launched campaigns to become their states' top election officials:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/election-fraud-purveyors-looking-take-over