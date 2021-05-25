New Documents Prove Paul Manafort Repeatedly Colluded With Russian Intelligence

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 12:42 Hits: 4

Last night, Lawrence O'Donnell asked Rep. Adam Schiff about his reaction to the newly-released documents dealing with the Mueller investigation and the ways Paul Manafort kept lying to them about colluding with Konstantin Kilimnik. (The documents were ordered released by Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who was apparently furious at how the public was misled.) "It's pretty interesting in two respects because you're right, it shows he was a bigger liar than we knew and he was a pretty big liar to begin with. But it shows the degree of collusion between the campaign chairman for Donald Trump and Russian intelligence," Schiff said. "I hear Manafort -- and Gates as deputy chairman -- are repeatedly giving an agent of Russian intelligence internal polling data, internal strategic documents about their efforts in battleground states and key demographics within those battleground states. And so this is going on while Russians are doing a secret social media operation to help the Trump campaign. And so it's hard to find something more graphic than that in terms of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians and the same Russian intelligence that's working on the social media campaign.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/new-documents-prove-paul-manafort