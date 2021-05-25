Rand Paul Gets Weird Package, Blames 80s Pop Star's Tweet

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 14:18 Hits: 4

A suspicious package of white powder showed up at Rand Paul Kentucky house yesterday, and he immediately blamed 80s pop singer Richard Marx for a tweet in which he said he'd buy some drinks for Rand's neighbor. Rand argued Marx was trying to to incite another attack against him. Call the wahmbulance! Rand Paul received a suspicious package at home. He blames a pop singer he claims “called for violence.” https://t.co/exS66zYsaZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 25, 2021 U.S. senator blames singer known for remarkable ’80s hair and “Right Here Waiting for You” for white-powder threat https://t.co/Qsuz3sO3Gf — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 25, 2021 As Marx pointed out, he's not the only person on Twitter who ever made jokes about Rand Paul's neighbor.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/rand-paul-gets-weird-package-blames-80s