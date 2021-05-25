Florida Yearbook Prude Sucks At Photoshop

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 14:44 Hits: 6

Bartram Trail High School, located in the majority white, majority Republican St. John's County Florida, has a problem. They suck at Photoshop. They also don't understand gender politics or body image issues among teenage girls. Ann Irwin, the yearbook coordinator and language arts teacher, supervised the "digital alteration" of yearbook photos of 80 female students. The results were ugly and absurd. so this high school in florida digitally altered more than 80 girls’ yearbook pictures to make them “less revealing” and i am literally losing my mind at how bad the photoshop is pic.twitter.com/jN8adheLUx — matt (@mattxiv) May 24, 2021 One mother (in the video above) noted that her daughter had been hospitalized in the past due to body issues. This sham prudery is NOT helpful, Bartram Trail. The photos of the boy's swim team in Speedos was not altered for the yearbook. I suggest a new yearbook adviser, one who isn't focused quite so much on teen boobies.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/florida-yearbook-prude-sucks-photoshop