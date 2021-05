Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 16:55 Hits: 0

Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa.), the Senate Banking Committee's top Republican, sent letters to three of the Federal Reserve's regional banks complaining about their "obsession with race," which he said was part of a "highly politicized social agenda...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/555095-toomey-hits-fed-over-obsession-with-race