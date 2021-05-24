Politics Podcast: Why Republicans Didn’t Back The Jan. 6 Commission

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 22:43 Hits: 0

Tuesday marks one year since Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, history professor Yohuru Williams speaks with Galen Druke about how the protest movement sparked by Floyd’s death compares with past social justice movements.

Micah Cohen and Kaleigh Rogers also join to discuss why Republicans are not backing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-why-republicans-didnt-back-the-jan-6-commission/