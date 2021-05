Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:16 Hits: 1

The debate on whether transgender females should be allowed to play women's sports has become increasingly politicized. One transgender athlete and researcher is forging a middle ground with science.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/24/999897243/this-researcher-is-trying-to-settle-the-transgender-athlete-debate-using-science