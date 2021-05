Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:16 Hits: 1

Republicans in more than 30 states have introduced bills to criminalize or limit the rights of protesters. Simultaneously, some Democratic-led states are working to better protect protesters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/24/999897198/lawmakers-push-for-protest-restrictions-in-the-year-since-george-floyds-killing