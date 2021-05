Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:25 Hits: 1

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Michelle Gavin of the Council on Foreign Relations about the new U.S. visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials due to the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/24/999897278/u-s-restrictions-on-ethiopia-and-eritrea-aim-to-boost-pressure-as-conflict-conti