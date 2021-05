Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 21:42 Hits: 12

The move comes a day after Belarus ordered a Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing in Minsk due to reports of a bomb aboard, in a ruse to apprehend an opposition activist.

(Image credit: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/24/999920538/eu-asks-all-eu-based-airlines-to-avoid-belarusian-airspace-after-forced-landing