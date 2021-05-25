The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The 2020 Election 'Audit' Is The New Benghazi

Category: World Politics

The 2020 election is the new Benghazi -- even if one "investigation" turns up nothing, the crazies respond by demanding another one: Georgia is headed for another review of its presidential election results after a judge agreed Friday to unseal more than 145,000 Fulton County absentee ballots.... The latest Georgia review cannot change the election results, which were certified months ago and have already been confirmed by multiple recounts. But the plaintiffs say an examination of ballots would get to the bottom of what they see as suspicious activity by election officials at State Farm Arena in November.... Friday’s decision came in a lawsuit filed by nine plaintiffs, including Garland Favorito, a Fulton resident and self-styled election watchdog.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/2020-election-new-benghazi

