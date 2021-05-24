Blue America Endorsement: Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio For Congress

Articles

Monday, 24 May 2021

California's 21st congressional district is entirely in the San Joaquin Valley and one of the most productive agricultural districts in America. About 75% of the residents are Latinos but that's significantly more than the percentage of registered voters. The district has been reliably Democratic in presidential elections-- Trump only managed about 40% in 2016 and 2020. With a D+5 PVI, its congressional seat appears to be the most likely in the country to flip from red to blue. But David Valadao, a Republican who lost his seat to a dull corporate Democrat in 2018, won it back last year-- narrowly and in a sadly typical low turn-out situation-- 85,928 (50.4%) to 84,406 (49.6%). So far, 3 Dems have begun campaigns for the seat, 2 barely Democrats at all, both arch-conservatives, not much better than Valadao, and the young progressive mayor of Delano, Bryan Osorio, who Blue America has endorsed today. I asked Bryan to introduce himself with a guest post and you will see that below. If you like it and would like to help his campaign, please consider contributing by clicking on the Blue America "Contribute Now" button on the right.

